Las Noches de Ronda: Tradition from the Heart of Fiesta

Old Spanish Days performances have evolved, but the spirit behind them is the same

In a very old book of recorded memories, I found the following:

In the early 1920s, two ladies, descended from the Early Santa Barbara Foxen and Ortega families, shared memories of the last century, recalling the old days when family fiestas meant singing and dancing the night away, under the stars. The wish to re-create the joy and friendship of these fiestas was made a reality when a group was gathered by the two ladies. The original 1920s group, as listed in the book, numbered 90 family and friends. This group set out to learn and perform the Early Santa Barbara figure dances as families on ranchos and in pueblos had enjoyed them in the 19th century.

Now remember that in the early 1920s, outdoor electricity was scarce — no lights, no sound system, no television, no radio. So what did early Santa Barbarans do for fun? They had parties under the full moon. Musicians played guitars, violins and mandolins. People sang songs together and joined in the dances that everyone knew.

Many of the songs are still heard today, but the dances are rarely seen. Intricate figure dances formed squares of four couples, or circles of 40 or more. The beat could be fast like “La Jota Vieja,” where racing to complete figures made confusion fun and laughter loud. Or the beat could be slow and sedate for “La Contradanza,” with graceful and stately figures. Twelve elaborate figures such as “Worshipping at the Cross,” “the Knot” and “Greeting Friends” called out by a tecolero were executed in fascinating precision. Waltzes and schottisches with Spanish flair were among the favorites. All ages danced together to fill out the couples. Visitors from out of town brought new figures to share.

So, with the organization of Old Spanish Days Fiesta in 1924, the tradition of family fiestas was shared with the public. The Poole-Verhelle Group, as they came to be called, danced at the new Lobero Theatre’s opening performance of Beggar on Horseback.

June 29, 1925, brought the earthquake to town. An outdoor pageant called “A Night In Spain” was offered during Fiesta at the football field (before Peabody Stadium) of Santa Barbara High School.

An early spectator — my mother — recalled that the players and scenery were on one side of the creek bed, and spectators sat on the opposite bank. The next year’s pageant — same location — was called “Old Spanish Days.” The group provided chorus-type background at appropriate festive moments. The programs of these pageants list so many names and so many organizations that we wonder who was left to watch!

In a few years, growing popularity and the Works Progress Administration of the Great Depression brought pageants to the Santa Barbara Bowl by county Supervisor Sam Stanwood.

In 1931, Stanwood, also a member of the Poole-Verhelle Group, suggested that their private family party be made public at the newly landscaped Courthouse Sunken Garden. So they built a platform and danced on the lawn. They offered refreshments and invited the public to learn the dances and join in. The hospitality and joy of the early Fiestas were shared.

There were about 300 people in the first audience. No attempt was made at a formal performance; it was merely a dance party. “Soon the whole crowd was dancing on the lawn in one of the most delightful of all spontaneous entertainments ever staged during a Fiesta,” according to a newspaper review.

In 1937, the stage was built in its current location. This changed the dance party to a formal show. A variety of singers and dancers, many professional, were brought from Los Angeles to fill out the program. Los Bailadores, now named, performed their historic dances among those from Pasadena Playhouse. From 9 p.m. to midnight, with a six-piece orchestra to accompany all acts, the shows went on three nights of Fiesta, under the August moon — but now with stage lights.

Today’s shows haven’t changed much. Only technology and music trends are different. The live orchestra has been replaced with digital CDs and magnificent speakers. Currently popular is Spanish flamenco, which arrived in the late 1970s. Mexican folklorico brought by Mary and Jerry Brozik and later John Estrada arrived in the ‘60s, along with Tijuana Brass music by “Con Brio.” In the ‘50s, Cuban and South American favorites brought rumbas, sambas and “Begin the Beguine.” Beautiful voices of Rita Patton and Betty Montano and surprise drop-ins by Eduardo Villa brought us Spanish traditional favorites and opera. There were only three dance schools in those days. Chiapanecas, dancing in brilliantly spangled skirts, opened the shows.

Today’s programs present more than 300 performers each night to audiences of 5,000 or more — the warmest audiences performers will ever experience. It’s still free, and still the best Fiesta show in town.

— Diana Vandervoort is a third-generation producer of Fiesta courthouse shows, a second-generation Fiesta Board member and ninth-generation Santa Barbaran, and Ortega family descendant.