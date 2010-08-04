Noozhawk Columnists Taking Fitness Advice to Airwaves

'Fun and Fit' twins Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams can be heard on 1490 AM

Noozhawk columnists and identical twins Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, better known as “Fun and Fit,” will be launching as on-air fitness experts on Progressive Talk Radio 1490 AM Santa Barbara.

Starting at 6:20 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 8, Alexandra and Kymberly will join “Talking With America” show hosts Nick Beeson and Mike Kemp on 1490 AM to bring listeners the latest in fitness trends, myth-busting, motivational tips and quips, and fun ways to keep active.

Fresh from the 2010 international IDEA World Fitness Convention for fitness professionals, the twins will combine the latest in the industry with their wit, experience and energetic banter to entertain and inform listeners and readers.

Read their Fun and Fit Q&A advice column weekly in Noozhawk, listen to them every Sunday on air, or click here to learn more about Fun and Fit.

