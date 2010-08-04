Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:49 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Radius Group’s Michael Chenoweth Promoted to Senior Vice President

He has been involved in commercial real estate for more than 13 years

By Radius Group Commercial Real Estate | August 4, 2010 | 2:36 p.m.

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. is pleased to announce that Michael Chenoweth has been promoted to senior vice president.

Raised in Santa Barbara, Chenoweth has been involved in the sales, leasing and management of commercial real estate for more than 13 years.

In that time, he has gained great knowledge and experience by handling a number of complex lease and sale transactions. He has represented both tenants and landlords in retail, office and industrial properties throughout the Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria and Goleta areas.

His experience allows him to provide landlords with the information they need to make informed decisions regarding tenants, lease extensions, lease terminations, acquisitions and disposition of properties through a sale.

During the past seven years, Chenoweth has performed more than 250 sale and lease transactions for more than 900,000 square feet and more than $120 million in transaction volume.

