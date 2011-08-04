Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:13 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Blazing Haley Plays Fiesta’s Opening Night Set at Velvet Jones

Santa Barbara band carries on the tradition with a spirited performance

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | updated logo | August 4, 2011 | 4:21 p.m.

Blazing Haley, one of Santa Barbara’s best bands ever, played a traditional opening night set Wednesday for Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Velvet Jones nightclub.

The psycho-billy band formed in 1996 recently re-formed after a long hiatus, with a new bass player joining the original members — singer Matt Armor, guitarist Brian Lakey and drummer Chris Story.

The spirited performance carried on the band’s tradition, playing the first night and throughout Fiestas dating back two decades. The first shows were behind a clothing store owned by original Santa Barbara fashion designers Wally and Jill, who were in front for Wednesday night’s show.

The explosive band continues to play some of the most original Americana roots rock performed anywhere in the country. These blue-collar musicians all have day jobs, but they have toured successfully across the country and in Europe and produced an impressive catalog of original albums.

The band is truly a local Santa Barbara treasure trove of musical talent. It will also appear at 7.30 p.m. Friday at MacKenzie Park as part of the Fiesta festivities at Mercado Del Norte.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 