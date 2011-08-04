Paul Mann: Blazing Haley Plays Fiesta’s Opening Night Set at Velvet Jones

Blazing Haley, one of Santa Barbara’s best bands ever, played a traditional opening night set Wednesday for Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Velvet Jones nightclub.

The psycho-billy band formed in 1996 recently re-formed after a long hiatus, with a new bass player joining the original members — singer Matt Armor, guitarist Brian Lakey and drummer Chris Story.

The spirited performance carried on the band’s tradition, playing the first night and throughout Fiestas dating back two decades. The first shows were behind a clothing store owned by original Santa Barbara fashion designers Wally and Jill, who were in front for Wednesday night’s show.

The explosive band continues to play some of the most original Americana roots rock performed anywhere in the country. These blue-collar musicians all have day jobs, but they have toured successfully across the country and in Europe and produced an impressive catalog of original albums.

The band is truly a local Santa Barbara treasure trove of musical talent. It will also appear at 7.30 p.m. Friday at MacKenzie Park as part of the Fiesta festivities at Mercado Del Norte.

