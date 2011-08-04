Dolores Hsu Re-elected Board President for CAMA

The UCSB research professor emeritus has served on the board for more than a decade

The Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, entering its 93rd concert season in 2011-12, has re-elected Dolores Hsu as president of its Board of Directors.

Hsu, who has served as board president since June 2008, is a research professor emeritus in music at UCSB and director of the Henry Eichheim Collection of Musical Instruments.

Hsu has been a member of the board of CAMA since July 2000, and since that time has served as chair of CAMA’s Music Education Committee.

Under her leadership, CAMA has developed a music appreciation program that brings systematic music instruction to area elementary schools. In addition to instruction in music appreciation, the program includes regular live music performances by students and faculty from UCSB, Westmont College and SBCC.

Hsu has a bachelor’s degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., and a Ph.D. in musicology from USC. She completed two years of graduate study in Salzburg and Vienna on a Fulbright Fellowship and later held a second Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Hamburg and the Free University of Berlin.

Other officers in CAMA’s 2011-12 Board of Directors include André Saltoun, first vice president; Deborah Bertling, second vice president; Elizabeth Karlsberg, secretary; and Craig Parton, treasurer.

Click here for more information about CAMA and its programs.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver represents the Community Arts Music Association.