Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy of the West Visits ‘The Barber’

For its opera production of this year’s Summer Festival, the Music Academy of the West is offering the quintessential opera buffa Gioacchino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, with a libretto by Cesare Sterbini, based on the play The Barber of Seville, or the Useless Precaution by Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais.

The stage action will be directed by Bruce Donnell, and the musical forces will be conducted by Warren Jones.

The Barber will show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in The Granada, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

For Jones to take up conducting, especially conducting an opera, seems an almost inevitable application or extension of his extraordinary gifts. What he has long done with singers and other musicians as a collaborative pianist, he will now do with the entire cast and orchestra of a grand opera. The miracles he has worked one-on-one as a teacher — with his dazzling combination of insight, empathy and vast technical knowledge — he will now work en masse, like a charismatic professor moving from the seminar room to the lecture hall. The odds against him falling on his face are, at a conservative estimate, about 2 billion to one. Barring a natural catastrophe, The Barber of Seville will be a triumph.

Beaumarchais wrote three “Figaro plays”: Le Barbier de Séville ou la Précaution inutile (written 1773, premiered 1775), La Folle journée ou Le Mariage de Figaro (written 1778, premiered 1784) and La Mère coupable ou L’Autre Tartuffe (1792). Only three characters appear in all the plays: Figaro, Count Almaviva and Rosine, later the Countess Almaviva. I suggest that they represent the ideal of the old nobility (the Countess), the corrupt and venal fact of it (the Count), and the New Man who would sweep it all away (Figaro).

The reason there is a six-year gap between the writing and production of The Marriage of Figaro is that King Louis XVI read the play in manuscript and banned it for its anti-aristocratic message. He held out for a long time, despite Marie Antoinette’s pleading, but when he finally relented and let the production proceed, it was a huge hit. The aristocracy were particularly enthusiastic, which reminds me — considering what was to happen a mere five years later — of what Rebecca West wrote of the Bloomsbury Group’s fondness for Marcel Proust: “They had seen their own situation analyzed to the last trace element and did not recognize it.”

Beaumarchais gave active material support to our revolution in America — he set up a dummy corporation that was the principal conduit of funds from the French throne to the Continental Army, and he was completely in sympathy with the French Revolution in its early, constitutional stage, yet he served both Louis XV and Louis XVI in various diplomatic capacities and served them loyally and effectively. The contradiction is only apparent. Life is always more complicated than we wish it to be.

The most precise and honest explanation of how it works is to be found in the Ricordi of the great Florentine historian Francesco Guicciardini (1483-1540): “I know no man who dislikes more than I do the ambition, the avarice and the lasciviousness of the priesthood: not only because each of these vices is odious in itself, but also because each of them separately and all of them together, are quite unsuitable in men who make profession of a life dedicated to God. ... And yet the position I have served under several popes has obliged me to desire their greatness for my own self-interest; and were it not for this, I would have loved Martin Luther as myself.”

The Barber of Seville was made into an opera twice before Rossini composed his version: by Giovanni Paisiello in 1782 and Nicolas Isouard in 1796. Paisiello’s was quite successful, and is still worth a listen (it has been recorded several times), but good luck on finding the Isouard — his Cinderella (which Rossini also put his brand on) is available, but his Barber has vanished from sight. When Rossini was on his game, and he was at the top of it in The Barber, no one could touch him.

