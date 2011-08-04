Highway 217 in Goleta to Close Sunday for Permit Project

A permit project for Southern California Edison will require a closure in both directions of Highway 217 between Hollister Avenue and the UCSB entrance in Goleta from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Caltrans officials announced Thursday.
The closure is necessary while Edison works on its high-voltage aerial crossing.
Message boards are in place, and posted detours will be available during the closure.
Ten to 15-minute delays are expected during the closure and detour.
— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans.