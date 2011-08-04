Magazine Names Mission Wealth Management One of Top Registered Investment Advisors

Santa Barbara-based Mission Wealth Management was named among the Top Registered Investment Advisors by Financial Advisor Magazine for the sixth consecutive year.

The national survey ranks RIAs by year-end assets under management. Mission Wealth ranked 159 out of 454 RIA firms with $474.32 million in assets at the end of 2010. The firm has increased its assets under management by 10 percent since the year’s end, according to MWM spokeswoman Marcie Malone.

From 2009-10, Mission Wealth’s assets increased 15.19 percent, and each client’s growth in assets raised an average of 6.12 percent. Assets per clients totaled $1.44 million, and its client base grew 8.55 percent.

Malone said Mission Wealth was the only firm in Santa Barbara County to make the list.

The survey found that the RIA business is rebounding from the 2008-09 recession, with many firms eclipsing past highs. Collectively, the participating firms’ average assets grew 19.8 percent in 2010, from $325.42 to $389.85 billion. Their total number of clients increased 12.01 percent, and the median assets per client increased 6.13 percent.

The 91 firms managing more than $1 billion in assets accounted for $290.99 billion, or 74.6 percent of the total.

Click here for a complete rundown of the top RIAs.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .