Montecito Bank & Trust Doubles Smart Start Bucks for Triathlon Beneficiary

The bank will match donations up to $5,000 for Santa Barbara Partners in Education

As the 2011 official beneficiary of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, Santa Barbara Partners in Education is receiving all fundraising donations through the triathlon’s sponsors, athletes, staff and volunteers.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Ben Romo, executive director of Santa Barbara Partners in Education, “and we are honored to be the beneficiary for this year’s Santa Barbara Triathlon.”

With charitable donations to local nonprofit organizations totaling more than $450,000 to date, giving back has clearly been an integral part of the Santa Barbara Triathlon since its inception. One of the biggest benefits of the presenting sponsorship is choosing the event’s official beneficiary.

“This year Montecito Bank & Trust invited the community to vote from a list of eight local nonprofits,” race director Joe Coito said. “It was fun to hear the buzz around town as these nonprofits each worked hard to obtain the winning votes.

“Having the reach and muscle of Montecito Bank & Trust behind the Santa Barbara Triathlon is a huge boost and will help us reach our goal of raising $50,000 for Santa Barbara Partners in Education.”

Buy a “Smart Start Buck” to Help Partners in Education

This year Montecito Bank & Trust hopes bank customers will show their support for Santa Barbara Partners in Education’s mission. During August, all donated “Smart Start Bucks” in the branches will go twice as far. Montecito Bank & Trust is matching donations up to $5,000, which all goes to Santa Barbara Partners in Education.

“The entire bank is involved in raising money for Partners in Education with Smart Start Bucks,” Montecito Bank & Trust president and CEO Janet Garufis said. “When we make a commitment, all of our employees get committed. The month of August has us all focused on this fundraising effort, culminating with many of our employees either participating or volunteering at the triathlon. It is wonderful to see this energy all leading up to the exciting triathlon weekend.”

Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Partners in Education will have a table together at the Aug. 27-28 triathlon, so stop by to show your support by giving generously to public education.

Partners in Education is a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect businesses and individuals with schools and the organizations that serve them to help improve public education in ways that support a more vibrant economy, the health of our community, and the well-being of local children and their families. Their core programs include Computers for Families, the Volunteer Recruitment and Coordination Program, and a Paid Job Training and Internship Program.

Click here for more information about Partners in Education or to make a donation, or call 805.964.4710 x4417 or stop by the Partners in Education booth at the event on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Volunteer at the Event

Volunteering at the event is a great way to enjoy all the action, up-close and personal. The triathlon recruits 400 volunteers each year. Shifts are available Aug. 26-28. In exchange for just a few hours of time, volunteers receive gifts, T-shirts, front-row seats to the action and a chance to win prizes, including a kayak trip to the Channel Islands. No experience is necessary.

For a list of available volunteer opportunities and to sign up, call 805.682.1634, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

The Santa Barbara Triathlon, now in its 30th year, consists of three events — the long course, taking place Aug. 27, and two sprint distance races, both taking place Sunday, Aug. 28. The start and finish line for the event will be at the Cabrillo Bathhouse (East Beach), 1118 Cabrillo Blvd. The event is free to attend and runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 a.m. sharp. A Health & Fitness Expo (open to the public) and race check-in begin on Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

— Joe Coito is the owner/director of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.