Orcutt Woman Accused of Multiyear Relationship with Teenage Boy

Sheriff's Department says she met the victim, 15 years old at the time, through one of her children

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested an Orcutt woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy over several years.

Michele Ann Newberry, 46, is suspected of first having sex with the boy in 2007 when the victim was 15 years old.

Newberry met the boy through one of her children. The illicit relationship continued after the victim turned 18 years old and ended in recent months.

Sheriff’s detectives were first notified of the crimes in June, which prompted an investigation that revealed that Newberry and the victim had unlawful sexual intercourse repeatedly during a four-year span. They also learned that the suspect and victim exchanged numerous emails and text messages during the sexual relationship.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Newberry without incident on Wednesday afternoon. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous felony counts, including oral copulation of a minor under 16 years old, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and unlawful sexual intercourse. Bail was set at $100,000, which she posted Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s detectives encourage anyone who may have information relating to the case to call the Sheriff’s Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Because of the age of the victim at the time of the crimes, no further information will be released regarding the case.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.