Review: DIJO Productions Does ‘The Exonerated’ Justice

I think we’d all agree that light theater — comedy, musical, farce — is a most enjoyable way to pass an evening. But sinking one’s teeth into meatier fare (vegetarians, think of tofu instead) can be enjoyed on another level. Darker subject matter can lead us to ponder values, morals and our own shadow selves for a deeply thoughtful experience.

DIJO Productions’ The Exonerated, directed by Ed Giron, consists of the true stories of six people wrongly accused of crimes and sentenced to the death penalty in the 1970s. Eventually — sometimes decades later — they are exonerated and released. It is a prime example of difficult subject matter taking audiences on a descent through the pain and tragedy of human experience, with a glimmer of hope at the end of the journey.

Writers Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen took the material from court transcripts and interviews with these individuals. It is performed as a staged reading, as is done in most productions of the play. This is effective, as the words themselves are powerful enough that any action on the stage could be distracting and unnecessary. And just because it is a reading doesn’t mean the actors don’t embody their characters and convey powerful emotions.

While the entire cast of 11 work together well as an ensemble, a few shine in their ability to portray their characters in an outstandingly believable way. Given that they are not speaking words written by a playwright but those of real people, this accomplishment seems all the more impressive.

William Waxman exudes a naïve bewilderment as a young hippie framed for the murder of a woman he met only once, months before the crime. Perhaps the most moving scenes are later, when his character has become more hardened. He describes his bond with his brother, whose despair at his incarceration draws him into the depths of self-destruction, and speaks haltingly, with great pain, of injuries inflicted on him by other inmates.

Leslie Ann Story is heart-wrenching as a woman who, along with her husband and children, is in the wrong place at the wrong time. She is appealing and vulnerable as she tells her tale, inspiring compassion especially as she speaks of trying to protect her children in a violent situation. Her description of her and her husband’s time in prison, communicating only through their daily letters, is surprisingly warm, her positive spirit unbroken by even this bleak reality.

As a black man in the South wrongly accused of a white woman’s murder, Travis Warren seems to disappear into his character completely. He speaks softly but with intensity, at times appearing resigned to his fate, but below the surface simmering with tightly coiled rage.

Oliver Hamilton’s character, while relating some details of his own wrongful imprisonment, acts as somewhat of an omniscient figure, speaking poetically of life’s mysteries. With his smooth voice and self-assured delivery, he provides a firm anchor for the rest of the cast and is especially to be commended for his grace during a technical difficulty onstage.

While difficult to watch at times, this production is moving, thought-provoking and extremely well-acted. The horrifying injustice of the legal system is difficult to grasp, even as the facts of these people’s cases are laid out. Though they are ultimately released to live their lives again, the years stolen from them and their families tarnish this justice. As we hear these stories, “Innocent until proven guilty” seems laughable, left over from another, more innocent time.

The Exonerated continues at 8 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Center Stage Theater. Click here for tickets and more information.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.