Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Vasari Plaster & Stucco Back in Business After June Fire

Owner Alex Conrad says clients were 'patient and understanding' during the past month as the company worked to rebuild

By Kristen Gowdy, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 4, 2011 | 5:45 p.m.

After a month of rebuilding and restocking from a June 6 fire, Vasari Plaster & Stucco of Santa Barbara has bounced back.

Vasari, now at 624 E. Haley St., relocated to Santa Barbara from Bend, Ore., in 2009. It manufactures traditional, environmentally friendly architectural coatings for both the inside and outside of buildings. All of the company’s products are made from scratch and are sold around the world.

“We manufacture the same material that the Mona Lisa hangs on,” owner Alex Conrad said proudly. “We like to keep it traditional.”

For Conrad, the biggest loss from the fire was the company’s custom-made plaster. But he said he has taken the disaster and turned it into something positive — for himself and for the company.

“I feel like it’s almost all been positive,” he said. “I’m a lot happier as a person, and am more focused on my business and more excited to be doing what I do.”

The plaster produced by Conrad and his employees can help buildings gain LEED points in the process of becoming LEED certified. Conrad said the eco-friendly building materials are becoming more popular not only in Santa Barbara, but across the country and around the world, which has helped Vasari’s growth as a company.

Conrad said that despite the setbacks from the fire, the company has kept most if not all of its customers, and he’s optimistic about the future.

“Luckily, our customers are all great people,” he said. “They’ve been very patient and understanding.”

The fire, which broke out at Vasari’s previous location at 122 Santa Barbara St., sent thick black smoke towering into the sky. A firefighter and another man were injured in the blaze, and a dog was rescued from the building. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Noozhawk intern Kristen Gowdy is a student at Dos Pueblos High School and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 