Vasari Plaster & Stucco Back in Business After June Fire

After a month of rebuilding and restocking from a June 6 fire, Vasari Plaster & Stucco of Santa Barbara has bounced back.

Vasari, now at 624 E. Haley St., relocated to Santa Barbara from Bend, Ore., in 2009. It manufactures traditional, environmentally friendly architectural coatings for both the inside and outside of buildings. All of the company’s products are made from scratch and are sold around the world.

“We manufacture the same material that the Mona Lisa hangs on,” owner Alex Conrad said proudly. “We like to keep it traditional.”

For Conrad, the biggest loss from the fire was the company’s custom-made plaster. But he said he has taken the disaster and turned it into something positive — for himself and for the company.

“I feel like it’s almost all been positive,” he said. “I’m a lot happier as a person, and am more focused on my business and more excited to be doing what I do.”

The plaster produced by Conrad and his employees can help buildings gain LEED points in the process of becoming LEED certified. Conrad said the eco-friendly building materials are becoming more popular not only in Santa Barbara, but across the country and around the world, which has helped Vasari’s growth as a company.

Conrad said that despite the setbacks from the fire, the company has kept most if not all of its customers, and he’s optimistic about the future.

“Luckily, our customers are all great people,” he said. “They’ve been very patient and understanding.”

The fire, which broke out at Vasari’s previous location at 122 Santa Barbara St., sent thick black smoke towering into the sky. A firefighter and another man were injured in the blaze, and a dog was rescued from the building. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

