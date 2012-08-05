Rick Merrifield Running for Full Term on Goleta Water District Board

Goleta Water District trustee Rick Merrifield is seeking to retain his seat on the board for a four-year term in the Nov. 6 election.

Merrifield was chosen from a field of candidates in March 2011 to complete the term of Larry Mills upon his resignation.

Merrifield is the former director of Environmental Health for Santa Barbara County. His professional experience includes oversight of water systems, budget preparation, legislative review and interaction with various agencies and the public. During his 34-year career, he was also involved with land use, wastewater treatment, solid waste, hazardous materials and other programs.

“I have worked proactively with the other board members and management to ensure the long-term sustainability of our community water supply” Merrifield said. “My goal is to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for all of our constituents at a reasonable cost. I believe in providing the best possible customer service in an efficient manner.”

Merrifield added that his three primary goals for the district are financial security, updating aged infrastructure and continued improvements in customer service. During his tenure, the board has established a financial reserve, adopted an infrastructure improvement plan and initiated several improvements in customer service, such as electronic billing.

Merrifield has been a Goleta resident since 1983. He earned a B.S. degree in Environmental Health Science from California State University, Northridge.