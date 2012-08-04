Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:54 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Youth Sport Their Fiesta Flair in 82nd Annual Children’s Parade

Next generation strolls into the future while celebrating the community's past, culture and heritage

By Amanda Garcia, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | August 4, 2012 | 3:57 p.m.

Locals and visitors alike gathered along State Street once again to cheer on Santa Barbara’s youngsters as the 82nd annual El Desfile De Los Niños, or Children’s Parade, opened the festivities for the fourth day of Old Spanish Days’ Fiesta.

Organized by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, the procession features local youth, their parents and other parade participants dressed up in traditional costumes, celebrating the community’s rich culture and heritage. Despite morning rain, the parade began on time at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of State and Victoria streets, with hundreds of onlookers and parade participants ready to experience performances by local dance companies, school clubs and local musicians, all showcasing youthful talent.

“I love coming to the Children’s Parade every year,” said Sharon Diaz, a seasoned Fiesta veteran who has lived in Santa Barbara all her life. “It’s by far my favorite. It’s great seeing how excited the children are to participate and walk down State Street with all the attention on them.”

Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery
Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery by Fritz Olenberger, courtesy of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara

Fiesta Flower Girls and the Junior Spirits of Fiesta started the parade off, tossing fresh flowers into the crowd and dancing down the street to the sounds of Spanish folklórico music. Many smiling children were featured on top of homemade floats pulled by family members, cheering and waving to the crowd while decked out in Fiesta gear. Various floats depicted historical scenes from old Spanish colonial days, children dressed as cowboys atop horses, or wagons decorated with flowers, banners and streamers.

Babies and toddlers with hand-drawn mustaches on their faces were a common sight throughout the parade, as were parents, friends and other relatives leading and cheering the children on as they all walked down State Street, hand-in-hand.

Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery
Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery

“The Children’s Parade is a chance for Fiesta to really celebrate the families of Santa Barbara,” said Ana Zucheron, a parade official who has worked Fiesta for several years. “And it’s a chance for families to gather together and celebrate their children.”

Click here for a complete schedule of Fiesta events. Click here for more information on Old Spanish Days. Connect with Old Spanish Days on Facebook.

Noozhawk intern Amanda Garcia can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 