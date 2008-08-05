Bowling Outing Keeps Santa Barbara Mentor Program On a Roll

The Santa Barbara’s Fighting Back Mentor Program held one of its summer activity programs at Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond, where General Manager Steve Davis donated two free bowling hours to more than 40 mentors and mentees.

The program’s summer activities are one way to keep children active during the summer break.

“This event was special because many of our fourth- and eighth-grade students have never been bowling before, and watching the kids’ faces light up with a smile is very inspiring,” mentor program coordinator Lisa Falcone said.

The program started in 1994 and currently serves more than 20 schools in the Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta school districts and has more than 100 mentors.

It involves volunteers from every walk of life who share in the common interest of making a positive influence on youths of the community. Mentors are paired with mentees in fourth- through eighth-grade and meet together one hour a week. The program goals are to increase self-confidence, improve academic achievement, develop social skills, reduce acting out and violent behaviors, develop life skills and educate about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. In 2006, the Fighting Back Mentor Program received the National Prevention Award from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

For more information about the program or to become a mentor, contact Lisa Falcone at 805.963.1433, ext. 105, or [email protected]

Jasmine Rara is media and special events for The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.