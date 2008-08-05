Buynak Law Firm Offers Free Business Seminar at New Office

Tim Buynak, attorney at law and founder of the Buynak Law Firm, has announced the firm’s first free business breakfast seminar at the new Santa Ynez Valley office at 433 Alisal Road, Suite C, in Solvang.

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Aug. 14, the public is invited to learn about this important legal topic: “Form a Corporation for Your Business — Save 15% in Taxes Yearly” presented by attorneys Tim Buynak and Lana Clark.

“We will share information on proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations and their tax nuances,” Buynak said. “Taxes gravely affect the bottom line of profits to owners and we want to provide solid, easy-to-understand answers.”



A complimentary continental breakfast including organic fruit, coffee, tea, juices and pastries will be served. Space is limited to the first 20 guests. To RSVP, call 805.688.8090 or e-mail [email protected]



“We invite every business owner to attend this free breakfast seminar. In my 30 years of legal experience, so many clients have concerns about whether to form a corporation,” said Clark, one of the firm’s six attorneys and 35-year resident of Solvang. “On Aug. 14, we will share our expertise. We’re thrilled to have an office in downtown Solvang to better serve the Santa Ynez Valley business community.”



Buynak Law Firm is headquartered in historic El Paseo at 820 State St., Fourth Floor, in downtown Santa Barbara.

Laura Kath represents of the Buynak Law Firm.