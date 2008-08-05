Paving Project Under Way on Highway 246 Near Solvang

A project to repave two sections of Highway 246 is under way in the following locations:

» Highway 246 from Hill Haven Road to Via Juana Road.

» Highway 246 from Edison Street to the Highway 246/154 interchange.

The work will take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. There will be one-way reversing traffic control through the project area. Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. This project is expected to be complete by mid-September.

The contractor for this $975,000 project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Jim Shivers is the District 5 Public Information Officer for Caltrans.