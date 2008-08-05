Scott Harris: Three-Hour Lunches

Barack Obama has built a campaign on empty promises, and now he's discovering that running for president will take more substance than style.

Almost 40 years ago, I ran for Student Council. My platform had two simple, powerful planks: three-hour lunches for everyone, and the banning of all homework.

Polling showed my positions were tremendously popular — not among the “elitists,” since those students valued education and understood that homework was part of the price you paid, but among the “common folk.”

Two days before the election, the administration, clearly a vicious group of partisan educators, let word leak that there was no way the school was going to extend the lunch hour or cancel homework. Instantly, I plummeted in the polls, and my days of eating at the “cool” table and enjoying an almost unlimited supply of free French fries were gone. I finished a distant fourth and that experience (along with my wife’s insistence that I announce my candidacy and my divorce on the same day) has kept me from ever running for office.

Sen. Barack Obama, the presumed Democratic nominee for president, is quickly discovering that there are no three-hour lunches. There is no doubt that Obama is bright, articulate and motivating. His “rock-star” status has been written about ad nauseam. However, come November, we are electing a president and we need someone with the substance and experience to run our country in turbulent times. Is Obama qualified?

His best-known position is on the Iraq war. Many Americans have forgotten that he hasn’t even been in office long enough to have voted on the 2002 Iraq War Resolution, though he ensures us that he would have voted no. Would he have? During his campaign, Obama promised that he would never vote for the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act, granting telecommunications companies retroactive immunity. However, when it came up for vote last month, there was the senator with a yea vote and zero explanation.

His commitment to a 16-month pullout plan has been dramatically altered in recent weeks and now almost mirrors that of his Republican opponent, Sen. John McCain. While Obama talks about what he would do (having actually done very little), McCain stood up alone his against his party as an early advocate of “the surge” and as the most vocal Republican critic against waterboarding.

Obama talks about the importance of campaign and election reform. However, when he found that he was going to be able to raise tremendous amounts of money, he abandoned his earlier pledge to accept public financing and is the first presidential candidate to refuse the Treasury funds. Contrast that with McCain, who not only is holding to his pledge, he also is the co-author (along with liberal Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold ) of the McCain- Feingold bill , which regulates the financing of political campaigns.

Obama talks frequently about his commitment to bipartisanship. In 2005, when McCain (along with Nebraska Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson) started the “Gang of 14,” a bipartisan group responsible for stopping the “nuclear option” Democratic filibuster, Obama was nowhere to be found.

Obama talks about the importance of immigration reform, but where was he when McCain reached across the aisle to the icon of liberal politics, Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy, and co- authored the Kennedy-McCain Immigration Bill of 2005?

The bottom line is that Obama hasn’t done anything concrete. You can’t name a significant piece of legislation that he has authored or fought hard against. He talks frequently about bipartisanship and a need to bring the country together, but when has he even once stepped across the aisle and worked with Republicans?

You have to wonder how well Obama would handle the pressure of the White House. Since he has no national track record (having not even completed his first term as the Illinois senator), the only indicator is how he’s handling it now. A little bit of pressure and he abandons his church, a little bit more and he abandons public financing, a little bit more and he reverses on FISA.

McCain is old, he’s tired and he’s a politician. He’s made mistakes in his public life as well as his private life. At the same time, he’s a veteran, he’s a hero and he has decades of public service. He has stood with the opposing party and against his own party and public opinion time and time again. He did it when it mattered, he was there when it counted, and his votes were made and taken under the scrutiny and the pressure of the times.

When your entire campaign is based on a promise of what you will do if given a chance, when you promise change against a backdrop of no experience or national accomplishments, you had better be consistent with your promises. Obama is just now discovering that there are no three-hour lunches and that running for president of the United States of America is going to take more substance than style.

Scott Harris is a political commentator. Read his columns and contact him through his Web site, www.scottharris.biz, or e-mail him at [email protected]