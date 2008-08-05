Stephen Millard Joins The Chandlery Yacht Sales Brokerage

Stephen Millard has joined The Chandlery Yacht Sales as a licensed yacht sales specialist, bringing with him years of sailing and successful business experience.

The Chandlery was established in 1946 and is Santa Barbara’s oldest yacht sales brokerage. The company, at Santa Barbara Harbor and owned by the Kieding family, serves the power and sailboat community as a yacht broker, new boat dealer, rigging specialist, electronics and marine equipment sales and service master, and provides full yacht management.

Robert Kieding is one of only 300 certified yacht brokers in the country and the only one in Santa Barbara. His son, co-owner Kenny Kieding, is also an international professional sailor.

Millard brings more than 30 years of hands-on management and marketing experience to the family-owned and operated business. Millard is also an avid sailor and keeps his yacht in the Santa Barbara Harbor. Millard also owns and operates a separate harbor-related business called Tidewater Yacht Management and Refinishing for the benefit of his clients.

Before 2003, when Millard started selling off his Dallas-based company of 20 years, Main Events International, and relocated to Santa Barbara, he was considered a pioneer in the special event and festival industry. His company (known by the trademarked term “Celebration Engineers”) owned and produced mega festivals, concerts, and environmental and cause-related events across the country.

Millard has an extensive entrepreneurial background in sales and marketing, new business development, general management and project management. Before starting his own company in 1988, Millard was employed in several general management positions within the Hyatt and Hilton hotel chains.

For more information, contact Millard at 805.708.4011 or [email protected] The Chandlery Yacht Sales Web site is www.chandlery.com.

Jonatha King of King Communications represents The Chandlery Yacht Sales.