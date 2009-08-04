Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tax Abatement Plan for Santa Barbara Moves Forward with Committee Approval

A local draft of the California Mills Tax Abatement Act would let owners of historical buildings redirect property taxes toward renovations

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 4, 2009 | 9:01 p.m.

Owners of historical buildings in Santa Barbara soon may get to put a portion of property taxes toward renovations.

The California Mills Tax Abatement Act was enacted in 1972, but must be implemented by local governments. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Santa Barbara Ordinance Committee, the draft was discussed and received approval to proceed to the Santa Barbara City Council for possible adoption. Santa Barbara has pursued adoption of the Mills Act since 2000.

The act would create contracts between the city and building owners to allow a 40 percent to 60 percent reduction in property tax. The money saved would be used for renovations, an idea met only with enthusiasm by members of the Ordinance Committee.

The city’s Finance Committee has recommended caps on both the contracts allowed by the city and total revenue loss, since each contract results in less property taxes to the city, as well as additional staff time.

“I’m sure some would feel in certain economic times, the city taking any hit whatsoever would be ill-advised,” Councilman Grant House said. “(However), honoring historic structures can really reveal itself in increased property values for the areas that are nearby and for the community at large, so there has to be some differential there.”

Some institutions that receive property taxes — including school districts, water districts and MTD — would receive fewer dollars if the Mills Act passes.

While specifics of the ordinance — such as contract caps, revenue loss caps and application fees — would be formed in a separate resolution later and are not set in stone, the Finance Committee recommended a contract cap of eight per year and a $300,000 cap on total revenue loss.

“It’s a relatively small amount of property tax lost when you think about the fact that these properties go back at a much higher value,” Finance Committee chairman Roger Horton, who strongly supports the Mills Act, said after the meeting.

Homeowners’ renovations would be monitored for accountability, according to a presentation by the Community Development Department’s Planning Division. The 10-year rehabilitation plans that owners submit would go through a selection process, with the possibility of an application or processing fee.

“I’m getting more and more into cost recovery, and we’re having a hard time with our budget,” Mayor Marty Blum said, in support of having an estimated fee of $450 for applicants.

“Given the size of the tax benefit to the homeowner, I think it’s reasonable for there to be (some cost recovery),” Councilman Dale Francisco said. “The higher-end fee you’re talking about makes sense.”

The plan would move slowly, as Francisco said, with eight recommended contracts a year. There are about 212 recognized buildings that could qualify, but should the City Council approve additional historical districts in the city, that number most likely would double.

The draft now will go to the City Council for any additional changes, discussion and adoption, and the Planning Division hopes to get the first contracts approved by Jan. 1, 2010.

Adoption of the Mills Act is supported by many city organizations, including government agencies and historical societies such as the Pearl Chase Society and residents of Brinkerhoff Avenue.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 