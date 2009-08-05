Navy C-130 to Fly Over Friday’s Fiesta Parade

The 11:55 a.m. flyover will begin at Stearns Wharf and continue up State Street

Old Spanish Days will present Santa Barbara with a Fiesta Parade U.S. Navy flyover, parade chairman Dennis Rickard announced Wednesday.

“We are excited and grateful to the U.S. Navy and the Santa Barbara Navy League for providing a flyover on Friday at the parade,” Rickard said.

In the early 1950s, Mayor John T. Rickard reached out to establish a relationship with the Navy and Fiesta. This year marks the 60th anniversary of his year as el presidente.

The Navy League of the United States, the Santa Barbara City Council and the U.S. Navy support the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade. The Navy’s C-130 flyover will occur about 11:55 a.m., just before the start of the parade at noon Friday.

For the first time in 85 years, the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade will begin with a U.S. Navy C-130 flyover originating over Stearns Wharf and flying up State Street. The altitude will be 1,000 feet.

Flyovers are a reminder of the service performed by service men and women around the world. The historical flyover is flown by Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 55 (VR-55) “World Famous Minutemen” stationed at Point Mugu.

— Jennifer Jimmerson is a publicist.