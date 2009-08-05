New Consultant Joins Central Coast PODS Franchises

Steve Yapp, owner of three PODS (Portable On Demand Storage) franchises in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, welcomes Crystalynn Kinchela to the firm.

Kinchela, a native of Ventura, will serve as a professional moving and storage consultant specializing in business to business relationships, and provide administrative support for Yapp’s franchises. She has more than eight years of professional customer service experience and has extensive knowledge of the Central Coast.

“I understand that even under the best conditions moving and preparing for storage is stressful,” Kinchela said. “I want to help make the process as stress-free as possible, and to educate others about the many benefits of PODS.”

“Having been born and raised in Ventura, Crystalynn has a deep understanding of the community, which will help her to better serve our customers,” Yapp said. “She will continue our philosophy of going the extra mile to make sure every PODS customer is satisfied.”

PODS containers are available in two sizes — about 8-by-8-by-12-feet and 8-by-8-by-16-feet — and can be delivered to use as temporary or long-term storage at a specified location or local PODS Storage Center.

For more information about PODS, click here or call 805.644.6503.

— Melissa Healy is a publicist.