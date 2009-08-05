Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Aquatics Club’s 14U Girls Team Brings Home the Gold

The club qualifies 13 teams for the National Junior Olympics, with six placing in the top eight

By Linda Masho | August 5, 2009 | 11:10 p.m.

More than 360 teams from around the nation made the trek to the National Junior Olympics held in the San Jose area and hosted by Stanford University. The Santa Barbara Aquatics Club qualified 13 teams for the elite competition and placed six teams in the top eight.

The 14U girls team stole the spotlight, in a hard-fought battle against rival Commerce on Sunday. The match was a seesaw battle with the scored tied most of the way. In the final moments, Santa Barbara’s defense shut down crafty Commerce, ending the game with a 6-5 lead, possession of the ball and the national championship.

Tournament co-MVPs Jamie Neushul (four goals) and Kelsey O’Brien (two goals) led the team in scoring. Outstanding players included Mary Brooks, Kara Horwald, Hannah Koper, Britten Vilander, Ari St. Oegger, Halie Johnson, Bethany Fankhauser and Jessica Gaffney.

Summary By Team

10U Co-Ed: Lost in quarterfinals to United in a shootout and won the final game 8-3 vs. Northwood to place fifth overall. Team members were Colin Crabtree, Spencer Wood, Jack Phreaner, Ryann Neushul, Jesse Morrison, Kailie McGeoy, Julian Maes, Paige Hauschild, Chris Gaffney, Will Bartholomew, Abbi Hill and Erica Schroeder.

12U Boys: Lost the final game against South Bay to secure an 18th-place finish. Team members were Christopher Bartholomew, Jake Griffin, Kameron Bebb, Taylor Lund, Evan Heffernan, Skylar Rousseau, Sean Rich, Taylor Gustason, Adam Gross, Sean Nakano-West, Jack Palmer and Quinn Peacock.

12U Girls: Lost in a shootout on the last day to Stanford to place 10th in the top flight. Team members were Erin Mahan, Brittany Prentice, Jessie Brummett, Jordan Williams, Juliana Shackelford, Kelsey Gellert, Ryann Neushul, Mackenzie Fell, Kate Coski, Riley Heiduk and Jessee Ransone.

14U Boys: Finished with a win vs. South Florida to place 19th in the country. Team members were Sam Johnson, Preston Schlagel, Tyler Heffernan, Wes McCaslin, Henry Richardson, Peter Loomis, Skyler Matthews, Blake Parrish and Nicholas Barrack.

14U Girls B: Posted a 4-3 win vs. American River for 19th place in the top flight. Team members were Caroline Burt, Megan Bergthold, Anna Brummett, Monica Alvarez, Shannon Cleary, Morgan Towner, Erin McGeoy, Sophie Maes and Betsy Hendrix.

16U Boys B: Dropped their final game to place 10th in the Gold Division. Team members were Tracy Baker, Philip Bates, Tyler Benko, Etienne Bergounhoux, Nicolas Bergounhoux, Eric Birdsall, Shovan Datta, Alec Linz, Nicolas Lum, Adam Parlato, Evan Robertson, Matt Serrata, James Sweeney and John Tench.

16U Boys A: Fell to SoCal to finish sixth in the country. Team members were Brady Moore, Lucas Villa, Chase Racich, Sjors van Alphen, Nick Howard, Cameron Custance, Max Silva, Kevin Cappon, Mark Davis, Derek Shoemaker, Zach Womack and Joe Yamamoto.

16U Girls A: Lost in the semifinals in the last second of the game, and then again in a shootout, to place fourth overall. Team members were Chloe Brooks, Laurel Kistler, Charlotte Hendrix, Brittny Hummel, Tiera Schroeder, Samantha King, Kodi Hill, Jamie Neushul, Kelsey O’Brien, Makenzy Fowler, Michelle Grady and Madeline Trabucco.

16U Girls B: Defeated 8-3 in the final game to place 22nd in the top flight. Team members were Chandler Vilander, Molly Watkins, Claire Bergthold, Sophie Trabucco, Jenna Harmon, Lauren McCaslin, Lauren Shackelford, Rose Koper, Tess Wardle, Bess Grode, Tahnia Mark, Nicole Morelos and Alayna St. Oegger.

18U Girls A: Lost 6-3 to Commerce to place sixth overall. Team members were Chloe Brooks, Madeline Trabucco, Leah Gonzales, Misha Brozova, Alexis Lee, Tiera Schroeder, Kodi Hill, Rachel Nelson, Kacey Creek, Alex Hill, Amanda Redfern, Jessica Morelos, Jade Wentz-Fitzgerald and Sienna Van Alphen.

18U Girls B: Lost a shootout to Diablo to place 10th. Team members were Molly Watkins, Chandler Vilander, Alisa Argend, Ashlea Coski, Chelsey Gillepse, Emilia Watamatsu, Kari Garcia, Rose Koper, Tahnia Mark, Alayna St. Oegger, Jenna Harmon, Lauren Shackelford and Sophie Trabucco.

18U Boys: Fell to Newport in a one-point loss during the final game of the tournament to place eighth. Team members were Danny White, Ian Gamble, Ian Kistler, Loren Drewisch, Tom Ross, Nick Tomasello, Matt Johnson, Brendan McElroy, Ken Myers, Christian Terpening, Conner Cleary, Conner Johnson, Sam Foley and Travis Johnson.

— Linda Masho is an administrator for the Santa Barbara Aquatics Club.

