Ventura YMCA Launches Kindergarten Care Program

The Ventura Family YMCA has launched its Kindergarten Care Program.

Kindergarten Care will be provided at Loma Vista and Rio Del Norte elementary schools for the 2009-10 school year. With quality child care and safety being a parent’s top priority, the YMCA prides itself on providing a safe learning environment for children to grow and develop with licensing from the state of California and by following the strict standards set by the American Camp Association.

“We heard from parents that child care for kindergarteners was needed, and that’s what the YMCA is all about; we create programs to fill community voids,” said Jake Munyon, Ventura Family YMCA child care director.

Kindergarten Care at Loma Vista Elementary will provide care for children during the school week, all school year, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. This allows the YMCA to provide 2½ more hours of child care specifically for kindergartners. Hours also have been added to the Rio Del Norte Elementary School site as well. Kindergarten Care will open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. and be held in a new room at the school.

The curriculum for Kindergarten Care will tie in Healthy Kids and Character Counts! lessons that will introduce them to the YMCA six pillars of character development including caring, respect, responsible, honestly, trustworthiness and citizenship. Along with character building, children will have plenty of time for outdoor games, arts and crafts, and story time. Healthy snacks will be provided.

Registration for Kindergarten Care will start Aug. 10. Registration packets, parent handbooks and schedules will be available at the Ventura Family YMCA and online at www.venturaymca.org. Several payment options and scholarships are available. For more information, call Jake Munyon at 805.642.2131 x 16.

— Bettina Guerrero represents the Ventura Family YMCA.