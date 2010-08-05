Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:33 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Author Alfie Kohn to Deliver Keynote Address for San Roque School Symposium

The inaugural event will begin with the talk on Aug. 12

By Kevin Redick | August 5, 2010 | 4:05 p.m.

San Roque School’s first educational symposium, titled “Symposium on Authentic Learning,” will feature keynote speaker Alfie Kohn.

Kohn, a leading figure in education and family relationships, and the author of nearly a dozen books on related topics, will address symposium attendees and interested members of the community at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at San Roque School’s Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. The symposium will continue through Aug. 15.

Kohn’s condemnation of the long-established competitive/reward systems used by many national schools have led to a progressive movement among educators and parents to rethink this system.

“There is pressure to raise standardized test scores, something that progressive education manages to do only sometimes and by accident — not only because that isn’t its purpose but also because such tests measure what matters least,” Kohn once wrote. “The recognition of that fact explains why progressive schools would never dream of using standardized tests as part of their admissions process.

“More insidiously, though, we face pressure to standardize our practices in general. Thinking is messy, and deep thinking is really messy. This reality coexists uneasily with demands for order — in schools where the curriculum is supposed to be carefully coordinated across grade levels and planned well ahead of time, or in society at large.”

Dr. Phil Fitzsimmons, director of the San Roque Research Institute, came up with the idea for this first symposium and has been a driving force in the creation of the event.

The cost for the full symposium event and registration is $200. Partial event ticket prices are available online. Tickets to Kohn’s keynote event are $35 for the general public, $25 for educators and $10 for students.

To purchase tickets, click here or call 805.687.3717 x201 or 202.

— Kevin Redick is development director for San Roque School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 