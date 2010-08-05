Call for Entries for County’s ‘Art in the Parks’

Landscape artists needed! If you’re an artist who celebrates the outdoors, and particularly our diverse Santa Barbara County parks, we want to see your work.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, with the Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the County Art in Public Places Committee, is organizing the exhibition “Art in the Parks” to open Thursday, Oct. 7.

The juror for the exhibition is Scott Canty, curator/director of the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, senior curator for the Los Angeles World Airports exhibition program, director of the Department of Cultural Affairs Slide Registry, and director of exhibitions at the Palos Verdes Art Center in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Santa Barbara County Parks is the steward of more than 2,000 acres of parks, beaches, open spaces, historical landmarks and miles of trails all over the county. The Santa Barbara County Park Foundation’s mission is to sustain and enhance regional parks, trails and open spaces through community partnerships and volunteer efforts and serves as a vehicle for private donations that can supplement public funding for our parks and open spaces. The exhibition will celebrate the beauty and diversity of these unique resources with a wide variety of artist styles and media.

The exhibition, open to all residents of California, will be seen in two venues: Sept. 27 through Feb. 18, 2011, at the Channing Peake Gallery in Santa Barbara and Feb. 21, 2011, through May 20, 2011 at the Betteravia Gallery in Santa Maria. The entry deadline is Sept. 1.

Click here to download a prospectus, with guidelines and fees and a list of parks.

There will be cash awards totaling $500, and works entered may be featured in a 2011 Santa Barbara County Parks calendar.

For more information, contact Rita Ferri, curator of collections for Santa Barbara County, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or Linda Gardy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Linda Gardy represents the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.