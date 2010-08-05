Drivers Advised of Delays, Closures for Bridge Work

During construction of support columns and overhead portions of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge Replacement Project, drivers may experience delays on local roads and temporary closures of the Winchester Canyon on and off ramps.

From Aug. 9 through Aug. 13, drivers may experience delays in the following areas:

» Hollister Avenue between Elderberry Drive and Winchester Canyon Road

» Calle Real between Salisbury Avenue and Winchester Canyon Road

» Cathedral Oaks Road between Winchester Canyon Road and Calle Real

One lane of traffic will be open each way, but drivers may experience 15-minute delays as framing for the concrete overcrossing is constructed.

From Aug. 9-12, the northbound and southbound Highway 101 ramps at Winchester Canyon will also be temporarily closed. No closures will occur from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to minimize any impact to workday traffic.

Additional traffic may occur at the Storke/Glen Annie interchange, so drivers may want to allow a little extra time to get through that area.

Residents are advised to use caution in construction zones and to follow the directions given by flaggers. This will keep both citizens and workers safe.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.