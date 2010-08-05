Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:26 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Stages ‘Don Giovanni’

The opera will be performed at The Granada this Friday and Sunday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | August 5, 2010 | 8:39 p.m.

This year’s opera production at the Music Academy of the West will be Don Giovanni, with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte set to music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

George Manahan will conduct the academy Festival Orchestra, and Chas Rader-Shieber will direct the stage action.

The performances, both at The Granada, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

Don Giovanni stars baritone Zachary Altman in the title role, bass Richard Ollarsaba as the spectral Commendatore, baritone Adam Cioffari as the irrepressible Leporello, tenor Aaron Blake as the faithful Don Ottavio and baritone José Rubio as rural swain Masetto. And, lest you begin to fear this will be an all-male soiree, there will be a trio of sopranos as well — Megan Hart as the Commendatore’s seducible daughter, Donna Anna; Julie Davis as the vengeful Donna Elvira; and Julia Dawson as the peasant lass Zerlina, who gets to sing half of the most sublime love duet ever penned (Wagnerians use the service entrance).

Now, having dropped the names “Mozart,” “Don Giovanni” and “Music Academy of the West,” there is little point in elaborating on the profusion of delights in store. Premiered in the same year as the Constitution, if this is not the greatest opera ever written — as I most passionately feel it to be — there is, at least, none greater.

Mozart’s music and Da Ponte’s words immediately lift the characters high above their commedia dell’arte stereotypes and keep them there until the final curtain. It begins at such a breakneck pace, with so many immortal tunes, that you feel sure they can’t keep it up — and then they do.

Madamina, il catalogo è questo

For more information, click here or 805.969.8787. Tickets are available at the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

