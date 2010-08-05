Goleta Chamber Offers Magical Mixer Tour Aboard Airbus

Hop aboard and mingle during Business After Hours on Aug. 18

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce presents the Magical Mixer Tour 2010, courtesy of Santa Barbara Airbus, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Participants will meet in the parking lot in front of the chamber’s former office space at 271 N. Fairview Ave. The bus will leave promptly at 4:45 p.m.

The cost is $10 for members and $15 and nonmembers.

Registration is highly recommended as there is limited seating on the bus. Click here to register.

This special Business After Hours offers the opportunity to network while riding on the Santa Barbara Airbus to three member locations.

The tour will start at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, where participants will get a look at the programs supporting today’s youths. Next stop: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Learn how millions of pounds of food are delivered in Santa Barbara County each year. Finishing up the magical mixer will be a stop at Walpole & Co., to see what the accountants are all about.

Those who ride the bus will be eligible for special games and prizes.

For more information, call Cortney Hebert at 805.967.2500 x4.