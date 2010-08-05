Hospice of Santa Barbara Invites Public to Memorial Service for Gail Rink

The life of the longtime hospice volunteer and executive director will be honored Aug. 15

The community is invited to a public memorial service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St., to celebrate and remember the life of Gail Rink, longtime volunteer and executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Rink died July 27 during a trip to Montana. She was 66.

Guests are encouraged to bring flowers to place on the stage.

A nationally recognized leader in compassionate care and grief issues, Rink had been involved with hospice for nearly 30 years.

She started at Hospice of Santa Barbara in 1981 as a social worker, then served as the director of psycho-social services for 10 years as well as the director of community counseling and education for two. She took on the executive director role in 2001 and retired in 2008.

Rink, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, asked Jacqueline Marston, one of the many hospice volunteers she had mentored, to be her patient-care volunteer.

