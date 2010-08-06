Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Las Noches de Ronda Puts Traditional Spin on Fiesta

Spectators take in an evening of singing and dancing at the Courthouse Sunken Garden

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Intern | August 6, 2010 | 2:45 a.m.

Thousands laid out blankets and chairs Thursday night at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden to witness music, singing and dancing during Old Spanish Days Fiesta’s Las Noches de Ronda.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

The free entertainment featured music and dancing unique to Santa Barbara’s Fiesta celebration.

“I would come back every year because it offers something unique,” said Santa Barbara resident Jennifer Bragg, who moved from Los Angeles two years ago. “I’m from L.A., there’s nothing like this for free (there).”

As the sky darkened, Spirit of the Fiesta Erica Martin Del Campo, dressed in all white, lit up the stage outside the courthouse with a vibrant flamenco dance.

Tessa Groff snapped photos as the dancer moved across the stage. Groff, who now lives in Sweden, was a resident of Santa Barbara for 20 years. She said she comes back each summer for Fiesta because she has a passion for dance.

“I like to to see the flamenco dancers, mariachi band and the gypsy, soulful music,” Groff said. “I enjoy any excellent dancing with people who have a love of dance.”

Performances featured dances from flamenco to ballet folklorico, performed by dancers of all ages.

“I like seeing all the little girls dance and the preparation that goes into it,” said second-time Fiesta-goer Abby Sten, who described the atmosphere as fun, family-oriented and low-key.

Fiesta continues Friday with Compentencia de los Vaqueros at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, and the Fiesta parade, which will begin its march along State Street at noon. Click here for the parade lineup.

Click here for more information of Fiesta events.

Noozhawk intern Alex Kacik is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 