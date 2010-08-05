Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:28 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade: A Brief History

The equestrian event showcases the best of Santa Barbara history and vaquero culture

By Diana Vandervoort | August 5, 2010 | 7:45 p.m.

Recognized as the largest all-equestrian parade in the nation, the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade incorporates about 100 entries with 1,500 participants from all over the state and the Southern California area.

Article Image

Thousands of volunteers perform functions, from announcing the entries to marshaling the parade’s flow, organizing the lineup and disbanding, hitching and unhitching teams, parking horse trailers, and decorating floats and carriages.

An estimated100,000 spectators line the parade route from Cabrillo Boulevard at the beach, up State Street to Micheltorena Street, returning shouts of “Viva la Fiesta!” with the customary “Viva!” Floats adorned with foliage and blossoms highlight vignettes of the town’s history with comic wit or reverent remembrance. Among past topics portrayed are the Flying A movie studio, the Great White Fleet, the 1925 earthquake and the first baseball league.

The parade exhibits Old Spanish Days’ Carriage and Western Art Museum collection of antique vehicles, including a 19th-century firefighter’s steam pumper, a circus wagon, a paddy wagon, the classic vis-à-vis, surreys, a grocery cart, stagecoaches, the opera bus, touring wagons, and pony carts decorated with brilliant blooms and huge flower arrangements. Costumed riders in colorful historic outfits celebrate the day.

The parade features at least 30 breeds of horses and mules, from the historic Spanish Andalusians, Peruvian Pasos, Welsh Dragons, Icelandic Ponies and Belgian Creams, to huge Budweiser Clydesdales and tiny dog-sized miniatures.

Roots of the Fiesta Parade reach back into the 19th-century pastoral days of the Early California ranchos. In the early 1800s, huge spreads of lands along the California coastal foothills and inland valleys raised thousands of head of cattle for export to Europe and East Coast America. Used for their hides and tallow, eventually to become leather, soap and oils for the world outside, cattle production was the center of life.

Equestrian sports such as races, herding and roping skills developed into rodeos, and social activities evolved from casual gatherings, when families collected at one another’s ranches for weddings, or to assist with large-scale chores such as springtime round-ups — or any other excuses for fiestas.

Specific breeds of horses were developed for ranching purposes. And eventually breeds developed for show, such as the Golden Palomino. President of the first Fiesta in 1924, Dwight Murphy, redeveloped the “Golden Palomino” breed from a lost pedigree in Europe.

With Santa Barbara’s proximity to Hollywood, and with its own movie studio right here, Western stars Will Rogers, Leo Carrillo and many more joined in, changing it to the “silver saddle” era of equestrian exhibition on parade.

Spanish and Mexican horsemanship is honored worldwide. Early California history is steeped in equestrian talents.

After 85 years of Old Spanish Days Fiestas, our “El Desfile Histórico” is known as the largest all-equestrian parade in the nation. Our Fiesta Parade exhibits historic, vivid cowboy and “vaquero” culture at its ultimate best.

— Diana Vandervoort is a third-generation producer of Fiesta courthouse shows, a second-generation Fiesta Board member and ninth-generation Santa Barbaran, and Ortega family descendant.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 