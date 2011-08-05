Nipomo Man Dies After Being Run Over By Tree-Trimming Truck

Sheriff's Department says a second worker was disconnecting a trailer when the vehicle began to roll

A 53-year-old man from Nipomo has died after apparently being run over by a tree-trimming bucket truck while working on a job in Solvang.

Armando Medina, 53, of Nipomo was part of a two-man tree trimming crew that was working in the area of the 1800 block of Ringsted Drive in Solvang sometime after 4 p.m. Thursday.

At some point, the second worker was attempting to disconnect a chipper/shredder trailer from the bucket truck when the truck unexpectedly began rolling down the hill.

The truck appeared to have run over Medina.

He was flown by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response responded to the scene as well as Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, who are investigating the death.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.