Robert Short Joins Board of Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter

Robert Short has joined the Board of Directors of the Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter.

Short is the retired founder and CEO of The Genesee Company, a homebuilding and community development company operating in Colorado and Arizona. Before his career in real estate, he was a CPA and management consultant.

Short is a member of the advisory board of the Home Builders Foundation and is a life director of the National Association of Home Builders. He remains actively involved in investment real estate and entrepreneurial endeavors.

In addition to Short joining the board, new officers have been elected for 2011-12: Bob Hirsch, chairman; Bill McBride, first vice chair; Ross Hashemi, second vice chair; Stan Smith, treasurer; and Lol Sorensen, secretary.

Other board members include Sue Lindemann, Deborah Ross Brown, Sharon Kennedy, Danna McGrew, Lee Ferrero and Dana Newquist.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo is the communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter.