Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Music, Poetry, Origami and Reflections at Sadako Peace Day

Dr. Jimmy Hara will speak Tuesday on 'Remembering Sadako Sasaki: In the Wake of Fukushima Dai-Ichi'

By Debra Roets for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | August 5, 2011 | 3:40 p.m.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will hold the 17th annual Sadako Peace Day ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sadako Peace Garden at La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road. It is free and open to the public.

Keynote speaker Dr. Jimmy Hara of Physicians for Social Responsibility in Los Angeles will share his ideas on nuclear disarmament in a talk titled “Remembering Sadako Sasaki: In the Wake of Fukushima Dai-Ichi.”

Hara is a past Pacific regional director and the current vice president of the Los Angeles Chapter of PSR, the U.S. affiliate of the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize recipient International Physicians for Prevention of Nuclear War. He is the clinical professor of family medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the founding director and board chair of the Los Angeles Albert Schweitzer Fellowship.

The Sadako Peace Day ceremony will also feature poetry from several local poets, including Amy Michelson and Emeritus Poet Laureates of Santa Barbara Perie Longo and David Starkey. Bob Sedivy, a Komuso monk, will provide beautiful, evocative music on the shakuhachi, an ancient Japanese style bamboo flute, followed by musical performances by Carol Ann Manzi and Thomas Heck.

In honor of Sadako Sasaki, the Japanese girl who inspired the world with her folded cranes, a short tutorial on how to fold paper cranes will be provided.

Many people know the story of the brave, athletic Japanese girl named Sadako. She was only 12 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. She had been exposed to radiation from the Hiroshima atomic bomb at age 2.

She started folding origami paper cranes after a friend reminded her of a legend: If a person folds 1,000 cranes, he or she will live to be very old. As Sadako folded the cranes, she would say the words, “I will write peace on your wings and you will fly all over the world.”

Sadako had intimate knowledge of the costs of war and nuclear attack. Her health was waning, yet her wish was to spread peace. She set out to fold 1,000 cranes. There are differing accounts of how successful she was. One book says she folded 644 before dying. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum says she folded 1,000 and began work on another set of 1,000. However many cranes Sadako folded, students in Japan were moved by her story and began to fold cranes, too.

The paper crane has become a global symbol of peace, and a statue of Sadako now stands in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

In 1995, on the 50th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and La Casa de Maria dedicated the Sadako Peace Garden in Santa Barbara.

For more information about Sadako Peace Day, contact Debra Roets at 805.965.3443 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Debra Roets is the director of development and communications for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 