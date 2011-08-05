Santa Barbara Council Election Draws 14 Candidates with Filing Deadline a Week Away

The slate so far includes incumbents Dale Francisco, Michael Self and Randy Rowse

With only a week left to file, 14 candidates have pulled papers for the Santa Barbara City Council election in November.

Three conservative council members whose terms end this year — Dale Francisco, Michael Self and Randy Rowse — have all filed paperwork to run for re-election.

The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party has endorsed a slate of candidates to run against the incumbents, including Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz, former Councilwoman Iya Falcone and journalist Cathy Murillo.

Among the other candidates are Sebastian Aldana, vice president of the Milpas Community Association, Sharon Byrne, Cruzito Cruz, Rick Goodfriend, Erel Mert, Jerry Matteo and Brendan Fereday.

Blanca Benedict, who was involved in the Tea Fire litigation because her daughter, Carla Hoffman, suffered burn injuries, is also a candidate.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss and the three incumbents have maintained a conservative majority on the council since Rowse was appointed to replace Das Williams, who won election last November to the Assembly.

Prospective candidates must first pull papers and gather 100 signatures by 5 p.m. next Friday, Aug. 12.

— Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.