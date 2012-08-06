Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:26 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Carport Fire Chars 13 Vehicles Before Being Controlled

No cause determined for blaze at Santa Maria apartment complex that caused $250,000 damage

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:14 a.m. | August 6, 2012 | 12:04 p.m.

More than a dozen vehicles were damaged or destroyed Sunday evening when a fire raced through an apartment building carport, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Jones Street, and responding fire crews found the carport and multiple vehicle engulfed in flames, said Battalion Chief Scott Johnson.

An “aggressive fire attack” prevented the fire from extending into the adjacent fire units, but some single-family residences to the north sustained smoke and heat damage, Johnson said.

The blaze was declared under control at 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters were hampered in gaining access to the scene by residents of the complex who were trying to move their vehicles away from the fire area, Johnson said.

Investigators were able to find the area where the fire started, Johnson said, but had not determined a cause.

At least 13 vehicles were damaged, and the preliminary damage estimate was set at $250,000, Johnson said.

Santa Maria firefighters were assisted by crews from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, while Santa Maria police helped with crowd control and access, Johnson said.

