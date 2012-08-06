Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:29 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Curiosity Gets the Better of Mars Landing, with Pictures to Prove It

ATK in Goleta playing a vital role in overall Mars Science Laboratory mission

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | August 6, 2012 | 2:50 a.m.

With millions of viewers around the world watching streaming video from mission control, NASA’s Curiosity Rover landed on Mars on Sunday night. Within minutes, it was transmitting grainy images back to Earth, with full-color photos expected by Tuesday.

One of the first images transmitted Sunday night from Mars by the Curiosity Rover, whose wheels are visible along the sides. (Curiosity Rover photo via Twitter)
One of the first images transmitted Sunday night from Mars by the Curiosity Rover, whose wheels are visible along the sides. (Curiosity Rover photo via Twitter)

NASA officials said the one-ton robot vehicle touched down in a deep crater at 10:31 p.m. Sunday. Curiosity’s descent-stage retrorockets guided the vehicle into position and slowly lowered it with nylon cords. When the spacecraft sensed touchdown, the connecting cables were severed and the descent stage flew off and crashed well out of the way, the officials said.

A signal confirming the rover was on the ground safely was relayed to mission control at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, 154 million miles away.

The two-year, $2.5 billion Curiosity mission — which launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Nov. 26, 2011 — is intended to gather data that could help determine whether Mars once had an environment capable of supporting microbial life, and whether conditions are favorable for future missions that could send humans to the Red Planet.

The size of a small car, the six-wheeled, nuclear-powered Curiosity contains 17 cameras, lasers and other scientific tools, a weather station and a radiation detector.

Playing a key role in the Mars Science Laboratory mission is ATK, which built the lightweight composite heat shield, interstage adapter and tail sections of the Atlas V that carried the rover into orbit; the propellant tanks for the cruise thrusters that guided the spacecraft on its journey; and the descent thrusters that helped it land safely inside the Gale Crater.

ATK’s Goleta operation created the UltraFlex solar array that powered NASA’s Orion Crew Exploration Vehicle and the Phoenix Mars Lander that discovered ice on Mars in 2008.

Click here for more information on the Curiosity Rover’s mission, or to follow along with interactive opportunities.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 