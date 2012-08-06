Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:30 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Fair Announces Parade Trophy Winners

Floats, antique cars and color guards all help open 2012 fair, which runs through Sunday

By James Lockwood for the Ventura County Fair | August 6, 2012 | 2:16 a.m.

Thousands of spectators turned out to see the Ventura County Fair Parade march down Ventura’s Main Street on Sunday morning. The parade, produced by Ventura Elks Lodge #1430, was a celebration announcing the 2012 Ventura County Fair, “Rides, Ribbons & Rodeos.”

Judging the 88 enthusiastic entries were Ventura County 5th District Supervisor John C. Zaragoza; Nan Drake, director of government affairs and public relations at Harrison Industries; and Letitia Austin, marketing and communications director of the United Way of Ventura County.

The Ventura County Fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. Click here for ticket information. Click here for a complete schedule of events.

The Ventura County Fair is proud to announce the trophy winners of the 2012 Ventura County Fair Parade:

Junior Color Guard: Cub Scouts 3176

Color Guard: First, 187th Airborne Regimental

Floats-School: First, Ventura High School Pep Squad; Second, Buena High School Pep Squad; Third, Ventura High School Dance Team

Floats-Commercial: First, Totally Local VC; Second, Carnevale Ventura; Third, County of Ventura St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

Floats-Adult Club: First, “Country Lovers” Western Dance; Second, VFW Post 1679; Third, Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County

Floats-Youth Club: First, Ventura Buccaneers; Second, Ventura Packers Cheerleaders; Third, Ventura Boys & Girls Club

Antique Auto-Individual: First, Gary London 1911 Model “T” Ford; Second, John Allen 1914 Model “T” Ford Roadster; Third, Karen and Ken Walkey 1927 Model “T” Ford

Antique Auto-Clubs: First, Ventura County Model “A” Ford Club

Classic Auto-Individual: First, Bill Gallagher Rotary Club East, 1965 El Camino

Classic Auto-Clubs: First, Viejetos Car Club; Second; So Cal Corvairs; Third, Seaside Highland Games

Miscellaneous-Novelty: First, Ventura Bike Depot; Second, Al Malaikah Motor Patrol; Third, Al Malaikah Koppers

Click here for more information about the Ventura County Fair. Connect with the Ventura County Fair on Facebook. Follow the Ventura County Fair on Twitter: @VenturaCtyFair.

— James Lockwood is the Ventura County Fair’s public relations and marketing director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 