Ventura County Fair Announces Parade Trophy Winners

Floats, antique cars and color guards all help open 2012 fair, which runs through Sunday

Thousands of spectators turned out to see the Ventura County Fair Parade march down Ventura’s Main Street on Sunday morning. The parade, produced by Ventura Elks Lodge #1430, was a celebration announcing the 2012 Ventura County Fair, “Rides, Ribbons & Rodeos.”

Judging the 88 enthusiastic entries were Ventura County 5th District Supervisor John C. Zaragoza; Nan Drake, director of government affairs and public relations at Harrison Industries; and Letitia Austin, marketing and communications director of the United Way of Ventura County.

The Ventura County Fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. Click here for ticket information. Click here for a complete schedule of events.

The Ventura County Fair is proud to announce the trophy winners of the 2012 Ventura County Fair Parade:

Junior Color Guard: Cub Scouts 3176

Color Guard: First, 187th Airborne Regimental

Floats-School: First, Ventura High School Pep Squad; Second, Buena High School Pep Squad; Third, Ventura High School Dance Team

Floats-Commercial: First, Totally Local VC; Second, Carnevale Ventura; Third, County of Ventura St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

Floats-Adult Club: First, “Country Lovers” Western Dance; Second, VFW Post 1679; Third, Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County

Floats-Youth Club: First, Ventura Buccaneers; Second, Ventura Packers Cheerleaders; Third, Ventura Boys & Girls Club

Antique Auto-Individual: First, Gary London 1911 Model “T” Ford; Second, John Allen 1914 Model “T” Ford Roadster; Third, Karen and Ken Walkey 1927 Model “T” Ford

Antique Auto-Clubs: First, Ventura County Model “A” Ford Club

Classic Auto-Individual: First, Bill Gallagher Rotary Club East, 1965 El Camino

Classic Auto-Clubs: First, Viejetos Car Club; Second; So Cal Corvairs; Third, Seaside Highland Games

Miscellaneous-Novelty: First, Ventura Bike Depot; Second, Al Malaikah Motor Patrol; Third, Al Malaikah Koppers

Click here for more information about the Ventura County Fair. Connect with the Ventura County Fair on Facebook. Follow the Ventura County Fair on Twitter: @VenturaCtyFair.

— James Lockwood is the Ventura County Fair’s public relations and marketing director.