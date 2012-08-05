Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:43 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

West Coast Symphony Ends Fiesta On a High Note

46th annual free Fiesta concert entertains hundreds in festive atmosphere at Courthouse Sunken Garden

By Amanda Garcia, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 5, 2012 | 10:06 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden played host to hundreds of classical music and opera fans during the West Coast Symphony’s 46th Annual Free Fiesta Concert on Sunday afternoon, officially ending five days of Old Spanish Days Fiesta fun and festivities.

The program opened with the Cielo Foundation For Performing Arts dedicating the concert to recently deceased Jeni Reiko McCoy. The symphony then began to perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s popular “Impresario Overture” as families and friends filed onto the courthouse lawn with umbrellas, beach towels and chairs in tow.

Guest conductor Michael Shasberger of Westmont College took center stage after the opening number, expressing his great joy in leading the symphony during the next four musical performances, particularly those from Georges Bizet’s famous opera Carmen.

“We thought we’d end Fiesta today with a wonderful rousing number that shares a little bit of Spanish flavor for all of you to enjoy,” Shasberger said.

Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery
Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery by Fritz Olenberger, courtesy of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara

Two opera singers — soprano Celeste Tavera and baritone Emil Cristescu — added resounding vocals to the symphony’s concert performance, and both received great applause from the audience afterward.

The West Coast Ballet, as well as the Junior and Senior Spirits of Fiesta, entertained the audience members during intermission with their final Spanish folklórico dance performances of Fiesta. César Franck’s masterpiece, “Symphony in D Minor,” conducted by music director Christopher Story VI, was the final musical number performed by the West Coast Symphony, officially bringing down the curtain on the 2012 Old Spanish Days Fiesta on a sweet musical note.

Noozhawk intern Amanda Garcia can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 