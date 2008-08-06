Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Conference a Learning Experience For Antioch University Professor

Dr. Hymon Johnson represents the U.S. at a world education conference that delves into the universal principles of spiritual and secular teaching.

By Kathy Kramer | August 6, 2008 | 10:06 p.m.

Dr. Hymon Johnson, a longtime faculty member in psychology and teacher education at Antioch University-Santa Barbara, attended a world conference on education in Andra Pradesh, India, in July as a delegate from the United States.

More than 1,300 delegates attended from 96 countries to hear renowned educators and attend workshops on practical applications of universal principles associated with spiritual and secular education.  They also enjoyed world-class musical and cultural programs from Russia, Austria, Pakistan, Thailand, India and the United States.

The international exhibition was organized by Sathya Sai Education in Human Values Program, a cross-cultural, experiential process of values-based character development for teachers and students, currently operating in more than 80 countries.

Delegates worked on creative, culturally appropriate applications of the unifying theme of Principles, Authenticity, Accountability and Service to Humankind, to incorporate “high thinking and practical living” in their work in education from elementary school to post-graduate education. The conference provided a rigorous, yet highly compassionate forum on the timeless process of education whose true meaning is best understood through its Latin derivative, educare, meaning to “draw or bring out from within.” 

The conference promoted the idea that true education is lifelong and, at its heart, seeks to draw out the truth, beauty, goodness and harmony that make up the largely unconscious, yet very nature of the human condition. The aim is understanding used not merely for ego or ethno-centric purposes, but for the well-being and uplift of fellow human beings.

Antioch University supports the program as a nonprofit liberal arts institution with an historic culture of practical, experiential education based on principles of equal and inherent human worth and social justice.

Kathy Kramer is communications coordinator for Antioch University-Santa Barbara.

