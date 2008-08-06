Santa Maria to Distribute Guide to Winter Recreation

Copies will be mailed to residences throughout the city, and an electronic version already has been posted on the city’s Web site at www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us.
The comprehensive guide not only includes information about numerous recreational classes and programs, but it also contains details about special events and provides a listing of all city parks and facilities.
There are classes for everyone. Take a pottery class, learn airbrush painting, try line dancing or one of the other 100 classes and programs that promise to teach a new skill, have fun and even make new friends.
Registration for fall classes and programs begins Monday. For more information regarding the services and programs offered by the Recreation and Parks Department, call 805.925.0951, ext. 260, or visit the administration office at 615 S. McClelland St.
Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.
