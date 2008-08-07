The Alvarez Firm Opens Office in Westlake Village

The Alvarez Firm, a law corporation that applies a unique blend of legal and business expertise to negotiate and document business, real estate and estate planning matters, has opened an office in Westlake Village.

The firm, managed by founding partner Justin Alvarez, offers business, estate planning and real estate legal counsel to a diverse base of clients seeking to solve problems or properly structure their business or lifestyle matters.

“Having worked in both a corporation and a law firm gives me a unique perspective on challenges facing my business clients, and an empathy that sets my firm apart from other law firms,” said Alvarez, who has worked as both an assistant general counsel at Griffin Industries, a privately held homebuilder and land developer in Calabasas, and an associate at Gary R. King and Associates in San Juan Capistrano. “We create the right solution for each client’s unique personal, professional, familial and financial situation.”

The Alvarez Firm assists business owners and managers at all stages of a business’ life cycle, from legal advice on forming a corporation to guidance in selling a business the founder spent years developing. The firm takes the time to understand the nuances of a new business or business transaction so it can provide the right set of documents with exactly the solutions suited to each situation.

The Alvarez Firm works hand-in-hand with business owners to anticipate issues, examine potential challenges from legal and business perspectives, and develop solutions that help protect the owners and their enterprises. Where needed, Alvarez’s firm brings in experts with complementary skills, such as CPAs and insurance professionals, to ensure that clients benefit from a complete solution.

The Alvarez Firm provides estate planning services to a wide range of business and personal clients. The firm takes a holistic approach to estate planning and considers personal, professional, financial and familial circumstances to create a plan that gives its clients peace of mind. When entrusted with clients’ personal thoughts, dreams and concerns, the firm works diligently to capture every detail accurately and with empathy, and prepare a plan and documents particularly suited to each client’s unique circumstances.

In real estate law, whether buying raw land or developed, and whether the price tag is $300,000 or $30 million, The Alvarez Firm provides real estate documents specifically suited to the transaction’s needs. When real estate transactions descend into disputes, the law corporation identifies the key issues and develops quick and thoughtful solutions to work around the problems and bring the transaction to a quick and satisfactory close — without litigation.

The Alvarez Firm, at 2625 Townsgate Road, Suite 330 in Westlake Village, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 818.224.7077 or e-mail [email protected]

Phyllis Grabot of Corridor Communications represents The Alvarez Firm.