Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scientist Awarded Naval Oceanographic Sciences Chair

By UCSB | August 7, 2008 | 12:57 a.m.

UCSB oceanographer Tommy Dickey is one of two leading scientists nationwide to be awarded a prestigious Secretary of the Navy and Chief of Naval Operations Chair in Oceanographic Sciences.

The Office of Naval Research Program recognizes pioneering academic leaders in oceanography with collaborations across scientific disciplines. It provides $1.2 million over four years for multidisciplinary research and encourages the development of future ocean researchers through graduate student support.

Dickey, a professor in the Department of Geography, is principal investigator of UCSB’s Ocean Physics Laboratory. His primary research interest is interdisciplinary oceanography, with an emphasis on upper ocean dynamics and bio-optical variability. He has used new technologies in the deployment of physical, chemical, biological and optical instrumentation on autonomous platforms in coastal and deep open-ocean settings around the world. The recorded data are returned by satellite communication.

Dickey’s innovative research has spanned and linked the sub-disciplines of physical, optical, geological, chemical and biological oceanography and has led to new interdisciplinary observational capabilities that have vastly increased the number of measurable variables and expanded observable time and space scales. He also has been one of the leaders in the development of bio-optical oceanography, an area of special interest to the Navy.

“This award represents a significant milestone in my career here at UCSB,” Dickey said. “It will enable me to pursue additional research and perform advanced analyses and observations that I would not otherwise be able to do. In addition, I plan to complete a second textbook, this one on the applications of optics for oceanography.”

With the federal support, Dickey and his research team will explore ocean responses to hurricanes, mesoscale eddies and optical variability forced by ocean dynamics. As part of the ocean optics portion of the project, he will be leading an Office of Naval Research Program that will conduct field experiments in the Santa Barbara Channel later this year and in the Pacific Ocean off of the Hawaiian Islands in 2009.

Dickey received his Ph.D. from Princeton University in geophysical fluid dynamics and has been a member of the UCSB faculty since 1996. A fellow of the American Geophysical Union, he has served as an editor for six scientific journals and has led six major multiinstitutional ocean research programs sponsored by the Office of Naval Research.

The Office of Naval Research Program was established by the secretary of the Navy and the chief of Naval Operations in 1984 to reinvigorate naval oceanography. The research chair, a lifetime appointment, is awarded to two distinguished oceanographers every four years. Recipients also serve as advisers to the chief of Naval Research.

Thomas Sanford, professor of oceanography at the University of Washington, was also awarded a Naval chair this year.

Past recipients include UCSB alumnus Robert Ballard, discoverer of the Titanic and scientist emeritus from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution; Walter Munk of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego; and other luminaries in the field.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 