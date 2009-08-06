Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:48 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Caltrans District 5 Recognized for Work on Elkhorn Slough

The Exemplary Ecosystem Initiatives Award honors the agency for its collaborative process

By Jim Shivers | August 6, 2009 | 7:51 p.m.

The Caltrans District 5 Environmental Stewardship Branch has received a 2009 Exemplary Ecosystem Initiatives Award from the Federal Highway Administration for its involvement in the Elkhorn Slough Early Mitigation Partnership in Monterey County.

The FHWA announced that ”this project received recognition for the collaborative process to develop mitigation sites for sensitive resources and funding strategies that provide for advanced, regional-scale mitigation for multiple transportation projects in the watershed.”

The Elkhorn Slough Early Mitigation project is a Caltrans partnership effort with the Elkhorn Slough Foundation and the Transportation Agency for Monterey County that provides early mitigation for transportation projects within the Elkhorn Slough watershed.

The project will preserve important habitat adjacent to Monterey Bay and expedite delivery of vital projects on Highways 1, 101 and 156. The project also should benefit county roads such as Hall Road.

“This work by our environmental team demonstrates their ability to achieve a balance of delivering quality transportation projects to the public while working to conserve our sensitive habitats,” Caltrans District 5 Director Rich Krumholz said.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

