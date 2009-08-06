Corey Lyons Arraigned in Double Homicide

His lawyer enters a plea of not guilty and a restitution settlement meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15

Corey John Lyons, the suspect in a double homicide in Santa Barbara, was arraigned Thursday in Santa Barbara Superior Court. Lyons’ attorney, Robert Sanger, entered a plea of not guilty.

In early July, Judge Brian Hill ruled that enough evidence exists in the case to process to trial.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss said Thursday the next event in the case will be a restitution settlement meeting Oct. 15, where a trial date will be decided.

Lyons is accused of murdering his brother, attorney Daniel Patrick Lyons, 55, and his sister-in-law, attorney Barbara Lorene Scharton, 48, in their Aurora Avenue home on May 4.

Police believe that the motive for their shooting deaths stems from a lawsuit over the construction of the couple’s home in the Mesa area. Corey Lyons was involved in the construction, which is said to have cost three times more than the original estimate.

