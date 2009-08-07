The 85th annual Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo kicked off Thursday at Earl Warren Showgrounds with the Professional Bull Riders Challenger Tour Series. Among the performers was 2008 PBR World Champion Guilherme Marchi.
In a packed rodeo ring, cowboys fought to gain the upper hand as they tested their courage and skills against the size and strength of raging bulls.
The rodeo continues through Sunday. Click here for event information.
— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).