Tovi Eliasen Named Coach of Dos Pueblos Boys’ Soccer

The former assistant coach once played for Westmont and SBCC

Tovi Eliasen has been hired as the new head coach of the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ varsity soccer team.

Eliasen was Dos Pueblos’ varsity assistant coach. He has local ties to Westmont College and SBCC, where he played soccer from 2001-02.

He is the former head coach of the Valley Christian High School soccer team in Pleasanton and has an E-rated coaching license in addition to being a certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Eliasen is a personal trainer and the owner/operator of Cool Brook Fitness in Santa Barbara.



“We look forward to what Tovi will bring to our soccer program,” Athletic Director Dan Feldhaus said. “We have a great group of players, and we are very confident with the experience and consistency that Tovi brings to our boys’ soccer program. We look forward to the 2009-10 season, and the opportunity to improve and compete for a Channel League title in boys soccer.”

— Dan Feldhaus is Dos Pueblos High School’s athletic director.