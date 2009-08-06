Two More Suspects Identified in Mesa Home Invasion Robbery

One suspect is detained during a traffic stop; another man continues to be sought by police

Santa Barbara police have arrested a third suspect and identified a fourth in connection with Saturday’s home invasion robbery on the Mesa, police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said Thursday.

Miles Mims, 20, was detained about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop. Duarte said a replica firearm was found in the vehicle.

A young woman with Mims did not appear to be related to the crime but was cited on an outstanding traffic warrant, Duarte said.

Mims was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The fourth suspect, Carl Douglas Whaley, 19, is still being sought by police.

Whaley has been identified as a black male adult, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and is considered armed and dangerous, Duarte said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Whaley. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2410.

Two other suspects were taken into custody during a traffic stop about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Los Alamos Drive. Dominique Xavier Battle, 20, and Gina Elizabeth Mead, 20, both of Santa Barbara, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, Duarte said.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, three male adults entered a 23-year-old male’s apartment in the 100 block of Oceano Avenue, Duarte said.

The victim told police that he knew one of the men from a previous interaction and let them in, Duarte said.

The victim said the men then assaulted him — which resulted in injuries to his face, head and leg — and took about two ounces of marijuana and $200 in cash from his apartment.

