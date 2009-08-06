Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two More Suspects Identified in Mesa Home Invasion Robbery

One suspect is detained during a traffic stop; another man continues to be sought by police

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 6, 2009 | 7:13 p.m.

Miles Mims
Miles Mims

Santa Barbara police have arrested a third suspect and identified a fourth in connection with Saturday’s home invasion robbery on the Mesa, police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said Thursday.

Miles Mims, 20, was detained about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop. Duarte said a replica firearm was found in the vehicle.

A young woman with Mims did not appear to be related to the crime but was cited on an outstanding traffic warrant, Duarte said.

Mims was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The fourth suspect, Carl Douglas Whaley, 19, is still being sought by police.

Whaley has been identified as a black male adult, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and is considered armed and dangerous, Duarte said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Whaley. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2410.

Carl Douglas Whaley
Carl Douglas Whaley

Two other suspects were taken into custody during a traffic stop about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Los Alamos Drive. Dominique Xavier Battle, 20, and Gina Elizabeth Mead, 20, both of Santa Barbara, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, Duarte said.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, three male adults entered a 23-year-old male’s apartment in the 100 block of Oceano Avenue, Duarte said.

The victim told police that he knew one of the men from a previous interaction and let them in, Duarte said.

The victim said the men then assaulted him — which resulted in injuries to his face, head and leg — and took about two ounces of marijuana and $200 in cash from his apartment.

Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 