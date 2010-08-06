Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

300 Pounds of Love on Display at Ventura County Fair

Son enters his late mother's 40-year-old giant fern in the floriculture category

By Carolyn Mescher | August 6, 2010 | 8:41 p.m.

Good times and fond memories flood the 2010 Ventura County Fair. For one local resident, this year’s fair is a tribute to his mom.

For 40 years, Tony Swartz and his mom, Louise, watched a small fern grow to be 300 pounds, hanging in the shade of her avocado tree in Port Hueneme.

Louise Swartz kept saying she was going to enter the fern in the Ventura County Fair but never got around to it, and she died a year and a half ago.

This month, Tony Swartz untangled the 300-pound multiple shield Staghorn fern from the ropes and wires that has bound it to the avocado tree for four decades and hauled it to the Ventura County Fair to enter it in the floriculture category. He entered it in memory of his mother.

The fern is on display throughout the fair, dangling like a piñata, in the floriculture building through Sunday, Aug. 15.

— Carolyn Mescher is a publicist for the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

 
